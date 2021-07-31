Insider Buying: Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Chairman Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

