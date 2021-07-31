Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NHYDY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.96.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

