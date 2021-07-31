Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get AMMO alerts:

POWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of AMMO stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.82 and a beta of -0.66. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.04 and a quick ratio of 10.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMMO will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the first quarter valued at $166,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMMO (POWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.