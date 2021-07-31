MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce $5.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.73 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $25.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $22.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEIP opened at $2.70 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $304.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.