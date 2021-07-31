MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce $5.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.73 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $25.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $22.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.04 million to $25.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $43.85 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $63.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEIP opened at $2.70 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $304.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.93.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.