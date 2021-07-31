PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.65. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). Analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

