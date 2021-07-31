Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of CHEF opened at $28.92 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

