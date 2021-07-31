Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.27.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $57,826,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,372,000 after buying an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after buying an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $16,552,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,220,000 after buying an additional 172,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

