Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 272.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,665 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 347,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 157,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CNCE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of CNCE stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.