Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Down to $46.14

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.14, but opened at $43.91. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $44.27, with a volume of 813,476 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 74.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,125,037 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $106,507,000 after buying an additional 903,422 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 9.1% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,020 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,686,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 72,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

