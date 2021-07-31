Stifel Financial Corp Sells 95,659 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95,659 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Resonant were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resonant by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 22.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Resonant by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Resonant by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 407,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 153,959 shares during the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RESN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Resonant Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 129.19% and a negative net margin of 906.70%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

