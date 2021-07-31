Stifel Financial Corp Invests $121,000 in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBG. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,976,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,017,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,622,000.

Get Sandbridge Acquisition alerts:

Sandbridge Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.