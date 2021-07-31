Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 211.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 237,208 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 597,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 359,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 336,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.26. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $2.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

