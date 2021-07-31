ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) vs. Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Financial Analysis

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

This table compares ImmunityBio and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $110,000.00 10,894.74 -$92.38 million N/A N/A Inhibikase Therapeutics $700,000.00 32.86 -$2.85 million N/A N/A

Inhibikase Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.8% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.8% of Inhibikase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Inhibikase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio N/A -216.43% -73.41% Inhibikase Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ImmunityBio and Inhibikase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inhibikase Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 128.10%. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 428.63%. Given Inhibikase Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibikase Therapeutics is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Summary

Inhibikase Therapeutics beats ImmunityBio on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc., an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes. ImmunityBio, Inc. was formerly known as NantCell, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunityBio, Inc. in June 2019. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in El Segundo, California. ImmunityBio, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects. It is also developing IkT-01427, a product candidate that blocks the causative virus of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from replicating in the body. The company has collaborations with The Johns Hopkins University; Louisiana State University School of Medicine, Shreveport; and Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.