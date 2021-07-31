FY2021 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Increased by Analyst

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$140.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

