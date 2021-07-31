Short Interest in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Increases By 139.5%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,040,000 shares, a growth of 139.5% from the June 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Surgalign by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Surgalign by 514.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Surgalign by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Surgalign by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgalign stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

