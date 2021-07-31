Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $17.88. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 6,051 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $573.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.74.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.