PROG (NYSE:PRG) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $45.43, but opened at $47.46. PROG shares last traded at $46.96, with a volume of 2,020 shares traded.

The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRG. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist reduced their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,694,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PROG by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth about $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

