Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 1,940 by UBS Group

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

LON REL opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.62) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,954.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. Relx has a one year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a one year high of GBX 2,121 ($27.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £40.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

