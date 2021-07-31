Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 71.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kazia Therapeutics were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.70. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

