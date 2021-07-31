Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) by 44.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,555 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Exicure were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exicure by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Exicure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Exicure stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Exicure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $118.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Exicure had a negative net margin of 454.43% and a negative return on equity of 57.43%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exicure, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exicure from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes cavrotolimod (AST-008) that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

