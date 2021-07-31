Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

SCHB stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $107.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

