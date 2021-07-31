Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,671 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 34,720 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after buying an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.14 and a 52-week high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.