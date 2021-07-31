Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Gap Down to $14.06

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.06, but opened at $13.57. Finch Therapeutics Group shares last traded at $13.57, with a volume of 72 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNCH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Finch Therapeutics Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.24, a current ratio of 17.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

