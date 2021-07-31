Scotiabank Lowers Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target to C$17.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RLLMF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLLMF opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.50. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

