Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

SNIRF has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Senior to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investec upgraded Senior from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Senior stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $751.97 million, a P/E ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78. Senior has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

