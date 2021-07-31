Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sumco alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. Sumco has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $716.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sumco will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumco (SUOPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.