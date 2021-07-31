Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of CF Bankshares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFBK opened at $18.50 on Friday. CF Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $99.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

