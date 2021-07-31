58,600 Shares in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in VirnetX by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.53. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.37.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 70,706.16%.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

