Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank First at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Bank First by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Bank First in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BFC opened at $69.99 on Friday. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $540.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank First Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 16.57%.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

