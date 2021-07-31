CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 29.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,966 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CynergisTek were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CynergisTek by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN CTEK opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.27. CynergisTek, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 97.78%.

CynergisTek Profile

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company offers assessment and audit, technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. It serves primarily in the healthcare industry, as well as education, financial services, government, internet and media, and manufacturing industries under the CynergisTek, Redspin, and Backbone Consulting brands.

