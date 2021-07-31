Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 285,754 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.88. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

