Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $368,000 Holdings in Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kaleido Biosciences were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLDO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $25,143,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98. The company has a market capitalization of $230.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.31. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

Kaleido Biosciences Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

