NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NL Industries were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NL Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NL Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL opened at $6.03 on Friday. NL Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.34.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 22.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NL. Barclays downgraded NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

