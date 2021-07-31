Northern Trust Corp Sells 17,757 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 24.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,757 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 during the first quarter worth $74,000. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

BSVN stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.05. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

