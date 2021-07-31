Northern Trust Corp Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHTX opened at $9.07 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

