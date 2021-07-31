Northern Trust Corp Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orgenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Orgenesis stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97. Orgenesis Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter.

Orgenesis Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

