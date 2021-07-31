Northern Trust Corp Sells 150 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $88.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.21 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

