Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,667 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Akerna were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 608.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akerna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares in the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akerna in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KERN stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.64.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 188.28% and a negative return on equity of 53.35%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akerna Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

