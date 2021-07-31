Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of Aviat Networks worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 55,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $37.28 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $416.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVNW shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

