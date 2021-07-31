Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $24.15

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.15, but opened at $23.52. Clarivate shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 5,626 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on CLVT. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

