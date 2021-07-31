Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $11.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.90. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 54,229 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 66.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.