Malcolm Lloyd-Smith Sells 16,709 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NBIX opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
