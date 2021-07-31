Malcolm Lloyd-Smith Sells 16,709 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NBIX opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

