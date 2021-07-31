L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires A$1,915,407.00 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 745,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86).
Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Raphael Lamm acquired 1,713,420 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$3,875,756.04 ($2,768,397.17).
About L1 Long Short Fund
