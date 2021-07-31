L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires A$1,915,407.00 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm bought 745,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get L1 Long Short Fund alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Raphael Lamm acquired 1,713,420 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.26 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of A$3,875,756.04 ($2,768,397.17).

About L1 Long Short Fund

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for L1 Long Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L1 Long Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.