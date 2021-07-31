Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 229,053 shares.The stock last traded at $22.63 and had previously closed at $22.43.

XENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $773.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

