$14.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce sales of $14.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.50 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $12.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $63.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.30 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $105.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SQNS shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $189.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $816,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sequans Communications by 46.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 458,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 46,490 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

