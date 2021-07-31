Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Raised to GBX 240 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Barclays and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 218 ($2.85) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 235.33 ($3.07).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 174.50 ($2.28) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other Barclays news, insider James E. Staley sold 83,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total value of £148,947.69 ($194,601.11).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

