The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16. The Westaim has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a PE ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Get The Westaim alerts:

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The Westaim had a negative net margin of 219.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.