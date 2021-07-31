Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 1,199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,348.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRFRF opened at $5.69 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, owns, operates, trades in, and sells real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Property, Development Property, Hotels, and Investment segments.

