Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 869,700 shares, a drop of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 1,199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,348.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WRFRF opened at $5.69 on Friday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
