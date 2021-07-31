Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Short Interest Update

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YZCAY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

YZCAY stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yanzhou Coal Mining will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.9337 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Yanzhou Coal Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Profile

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.