ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $670.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $640.00 to $670.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.00.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $587.89 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $418.53 and a 52-week high of $608.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 783.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock worth $17,980,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.